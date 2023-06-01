From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

After a couple of days with drier air in place, we now look forward to rain returning to the forecast and as early as today. Wet conditions are expected to be with us through the weekend. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high 87 degrees. The winds will pick up and be from the south southeast at 15-20 mph. For tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of storms. The low will be 67 degrees and winds will be from the south southeast at 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph.