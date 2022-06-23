From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The calendar may say June, but temps for all of the Big Country continue to be on the toasty side with those afternoon highs getting into the lower 100’s for the next few days. Look for lots of heat. For your Thursday, we will see sunny skies and an afternoon high up around 102 degrees. You can expect those winds to be from the south southwest at 10-15 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 77 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.