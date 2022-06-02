From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

After a very warm month of May that saw many afternoon readings in the 100’s, it seems that June is off on the right foot with some nice weather and cool temperatures for the Big Country. For your Thursday, we will see mostly cloudy and a 30% shot at rain and a high up to 79 degrees. Winds will be out of the north northeast at 10-15 & gusting to 25 mph. This evening we will see plenty of cloudy skies and a low around 64, with a 20% rain chance. The winds will be from the east northeast at 10-15 mph.