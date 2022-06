From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Temperatures are starting to warm up for the rest of the week and by Sunday as we approach Independence Day, we should be at or near the century mark making for some hot afternoons. For today though, we will expect sunny skies and a high at around 98 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 74 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.