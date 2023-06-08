From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Well it’s not the Dog Days of Summer, but we will be feeling plenty of warmth in the Big Country as the forecast progresses. In fact temps for highs near 100 degrees are right around the corner. For today, mostly sunny skies and a 20% chance of showers and a high of 91 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low around 67 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph.