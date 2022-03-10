From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The last of the warm weather for at least awhile will be with us today and for this evening we will look for the passage of a very strong cold front moving through the area bringing much colder air. For the rest of your Thursday, we will see sunny skies and a high getting up to around 68 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see clouds on the increase and much colder weather. The overnight low will drop down to 27 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.