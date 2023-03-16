From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A cooler and wet pattern seems to be in the cards for the Big Country and even though chances of rain are not great, it still looks below seasonal for the entire area as we go through the weekend. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies all day long. The high will be 82 degrees and the winds will be gusty from the south at 20-25 with gusts up to 35 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a low around 36 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at 20-25 with gusts to 35 mph.