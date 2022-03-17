From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our weather pattern continues to look very dry with warm afternoons and mild nights. This will be the norm for the next several days across the Big Country as no rain is expected. For your Thursday, we will see sunny skies and breezy conditions with a high up around 81 degrees. The winds will be out of the west late today at 15-20 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 41 degrees. The winds will remain gusty from the north northwest at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.