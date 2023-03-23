From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A typical spring-like day is in store for the Big Country where we will see just a little of everything. Sunshine, warm temps, some wind and even a chance of spring thunderstorms through the day.For today, look for mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of storm and a high of 80 degrees. The winds will be at 10-15 mph out of the south. For tonight, look for cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers. The low will drop to around 57 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.