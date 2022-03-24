From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The weather through the next seven days look to either be seasonal or above seasonal as temperatures by late Sunday will manage to warm up into the mid 80’s with plenty of warmth for the area. For the rest of this Thursday, we will be looking at sunny skies and a high rising up to around 73 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northwest at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For this evening, look for clear skies and a cool night with a low around 42 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.