From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A cold front will move through the area tonight and we will see cooler weather as we head into the weekend. That cooler weather will just be close to seasonal. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies, a 60% chance of showers late and a high around 79 degrees. Winds will be strong at 20-30 with gusts up to 50 mph out of the south southwest. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a low around 40 degrees. The winds will continue strong at 20-25 mph out of the west.