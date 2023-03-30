From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Rain chances have been very limited this week in the forecast but it looks like we may see some slight chances today before we see a drier weather pattern move back into west central texas. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a warm day at 75 degrees. The winds will be strong at 20-25 with gusts up to 30 mph from the south. For this evening, we will see a 30% chance of showers otherwise mostly cloudy skies and a low around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 20-25 with gusts up to 30 mph.