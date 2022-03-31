From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our weather pattern will continue to look pretty much uneventful for the next several days as temperatures will generally be seasonal with highs into the 70’s and continuing with the dry conditions. For the rest of your Thursday, we will see sunny skies and a mild 71 degrees for the afternoon high. The winds will be out of the north northeast at around 5 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 48 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at around 5-10 miles.