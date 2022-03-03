From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The pattern of warm weather continues through all of the Big Country and the parade of sunshine and above seasonal temperatures will follow very closely behind. For the rest of your Thursday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high getting up to around 77 degrees. It will be breezy through the day as well with winds from the south at 10-15 mph. ​​For this evening though, we will be looking at mostly cloudy skies and mild with a low down around 53 degrees. The winds will continue to be breezy at 10-15 mph out of the south.