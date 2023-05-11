From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We have seen slight rain chances for most of the week but now as we turn toward the weekend, it looks like more of a rainy pattern headed our way. All this and cooler weather moving in also. For today, look for mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of storms and a high around 90 degrees. The winds will be from the southwest at 15-20 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a pleasant evening. The low will drop to around 65 and winds will be from the south at 5-15 mph.