From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A pattern of hot & dry weather will continue for all of the Big Country and it looks like no relief is close to being in sight with cooler weather and rain chances. For your Thursday, we will see lots of sunny skies and a high rising up to around 96 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening, we will expect partly cloudy skies and a few more clouds with the low dropping to around 68 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-20 with gusts up to 30mph.