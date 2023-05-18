From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It will be an active weather pattern as we look for dryline showers & storms today but into tomorrow we will see the passage of a cold front that will bring shower chances and also cooler weather in its path. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a 20% of storms late. The high will be 88 degrees and winds will be from the south southeast at 10-15 mph. For tonight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of storms. The low will be 66 degrees and the winds will be from the south southeast at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.