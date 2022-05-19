From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The hot weather will continue for at least for one more day with triple digit heat and then toward the weekend, we will see a moderation in temps making for a more bearable weekend. For this afternoon, we will be seeing sunshine and a hot 107 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 20-25 with gusts up to 35 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a temperature cooling off to around 76 degrees. The winds will be strong out of the south at 20-25 with gusts up to 35 mph.