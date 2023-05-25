From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Heading into the Memorial Day weekend we should be seeing more of a warmer weather pattern for the area and that certainly is the case for 2023. It will start feeling warm in west Texas really quick. For today, mostly sunny skies and a 20% chance of late storms with a high cruising up to 82 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. For tonight, we will see a 20% chance of showers otherwise partly cloudy skies and a low around 65 degrees. The winds will be from the southeast at 10 mph.