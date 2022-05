From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We are headed for much warmer weather for the next several days as temps will get up around the 100’s by the time Saturday rolls around. It will feel quiet toasty in the Big Country. For this afternoon, expect sunny skies and an afternoon high of about 90 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southwest at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see clear skies and a low around 64. The winds will be out of south at 10-15 mph.