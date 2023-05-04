From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The best opportunity for rainfall for the Big Country will occur today as we look for a dryline to set up to our west and act as a triggering mechanism for showers & storms. Temps will remain near normal. For today, mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers with a high around 87 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph. For tonight, expect a 40% chance os storms early otherwise partly cloudy skies and a low around 66 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-15 with gusts to 25 mph.