From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The last of the warm weather will occur today across the Big Country before a strong cold front pushes through the area into tomorrow bringing in much cooler weather for all of the Big Country. For today, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high around 82 degrees. The winds will be strong at 15-25 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 47 degrees. The winds will shift to the north late and be at 15-25 with gusts up to 30 mph.