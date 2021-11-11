Abilene area forecast: Thursday November 11th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A weak cold front has pushed through the region and that means a cooling down in temperatures but that pattern will be short-lived as by the weekend, more warm weather is headed back our way. For your Veterans Day, we will see lots of sunny skies and a high getting up to only 68 degrees. The winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will be looking at clear skies and a low down around 46 degrees. The winds will remain light at about 5 mph from the east.