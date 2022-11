From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Changes are coming to our weather pattern and unfortunately it means cooler weather for the entire Big Country. More freezing temps will be headed for the area through the period. For today, we will see sunny skies but a high only rising to around 58 degrees. The winds will be out of the southwest and light at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around 33 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.