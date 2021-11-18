Abilene area forecast: Thursday November 18th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our weather has definitely changed as we go into today with much cooler weather and even the opportunity for the first freeze for some portions of the viewing area for later tonight. It will be a very chilly night for all of west Texas. For today we will see mostly sunny skies and a high up around 58 degrees. The winds will be from the north northeast at 5-15 mph. For this evening here in Abilene, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 34 degrees. The winds will settle out of the east northeast at about 5 mph