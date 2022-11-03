From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our weather pattern is looking to change somewhat for the next few days as we welcome rain chances and slightly cooler weather for the Big Country. This pattern will be with us at least through the weekend. For today, we will see clouds on the increase and windy weather with a high of 81 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-25 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening, we will see cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers. The overnight low will drop to around 64 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and gusty at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.