Abilene area forecast: Thursday November 4th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It looks like we have survived the rainy part of the forecast and now we have one more day of cooler weather to look forward to before things start to warm up just in time for the weekend. For the rest of your Thursday afternoon, we will see clouds sticking around for most of the day and the high will only get up to around 53 degrees. The winds will stay on the breezy side at 10-15 mph out of the north. For this evening, we will see clouds early and then burning off late toward morning with a very chilly 39 degrees. The winds will also settle down to around 5 mph out of the east.