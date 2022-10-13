From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

A wetter weather pattern looks to be in the works for the Big Country as we hopefully look for rain chances that will bring us closer to where we need to be for area rainfall totals. Rain will be a welcome sight. For today, we will see sunny skies and mild weather with a high up around 83 degrees. The winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph. For tonight however, we will see mostly clear skies and a low around a very cool 57 degrees. The winds will be out of the east southeast at 5-10 mph.