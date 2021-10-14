KTAB Your Weather Authority
Abilene area forecast: Thursday October 14th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Rain chances look to be wrapping up for the area but cooler weather is her to stay for a while as a new cold front will impact our pattern through the weekend. For the rest of your Thursday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers ending by early evening. The high will be up to 84 degrees and the winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. ​​For this evening we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low down around 57 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and light at 5-10 mph.

