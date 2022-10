From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The warming trend of warmer weather for the Big Country will continue through the weekend as we will see those temperatures rise to near the mid 80’s through Saturday. Making for beautiful weather. For today, we will be looking at clear and sunny skies and a high up around 81 degrees. The winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see clear skies and a low around 52 degrees. The winds will be out of the west and light at 5 mph.