Abilene area forecast: Thursday October 28th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

An uneventful weather pattern will be in place for the Big Country as things will remain on the quiet side until we look for some changes next week with the next rain chance opportunities. In the meantime, for your Thursday, we will see sunny and cool weather with a high up around 72 degrees. Winds will remain gusty from the northwest at 15-25 with gusts up to 30 mph. . For this evening, we will see clear skies and a low down around 47 degrees. The winds will continue to be gusty at about 10-20 mph out of the northwest.