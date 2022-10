From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our seasonal weather pattern will continue for the area with the biggest changes headed our way with a weak front pushing through by Saturday. This will result in slightly cooler temps. For your Thursday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high up around 88 degrees. The winds will be light out of the northeast at 5 mph. For this evening,expect partly cloudy skies and a low around 61 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5 mph.