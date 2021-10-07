Abilene area forecast: Thursday October 7th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We will look for those afternoon temperatures across the Big Country to continue to be on the warm side at least through Saturday when another cold front is expected to move through the area bringing with it cooler weather. For your Thursday afternoon, you will see mostly sunny skies and a very warm 91 degrees. The winds will be light at around 5-10 mph out of the south. For this evening, we will see mostly clear skies and a low down around 66 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.