From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

No big time cool down will be headed our way anytime soon in fact through the extended forecast period, those afternoon highs will continue to be in the 90’s. That means plenty of work for the old AC! For today, we will see sunny skies and an afternoon high of 93 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and breezy at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see mainly clear skies and an overnight low down around 68 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.