Abilene area forecast: Thursday September 16th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We have one more nice, pleasant, and seasonal day across all of the Big Country before those afternoon highs start to spike up to much warmer weather across the area. For this afternoon, we will see mostly sunny skies and the afternoon high will rise up to a near average 92 degrees for a high. The winds will be on the light side at 5 mph from the east southeast. Tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and the overnight low dropping down to around 69 degrees. The winds will be out of the east southeast at 5 mph and remain light.