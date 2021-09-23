Abilene area forecast: Thursday September 23rd

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

The cooler weather to the Big Country has been a welcome sight, unfortunately the bad news is we will continue to stay on the dry side with little or no rain chances over the next seven days. For your Thursday, we will see sunny skies and a high later this afternoon up around 88 degrees. The winds will remain on the light side at 5-10 mph out of the south. ​​For tonight, we continue dry with mostly clear skies and a low down around a cool 59 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at around 5-10 mph.