Abilene area forecast: Thursday September 2nd

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We are now officially into the month of September but it is feeling more like July weather as we head toward this Labor Day weekend for the Big Country and we will see more of the same to come. For your Thursday, we will expect mostly sunny skies and the high up around the 95 degree mark late today. The winds will be out of the south southeast at around 5-10 mph. . For tonight, look for mostly clear skies for the area and the low down around 73 degrees. The winds will be from the south southeast at around 5-10 mph.