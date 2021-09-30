Abilene area forecast: Thursday September 30th

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Rain chances across the Big Country will pick up and the opportunity for very heavy rainfall will exist bringing some much needed moisture to the area. For this afternoon in the city of Abilene, we will see a 70% chance of showers with very heavy rain possible and a high up around 86 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. For this evening, we will see a 70% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a low down around 64 degrees. Expect ½-3/4 inches of rain. The winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.