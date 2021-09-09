KTAB Your Weather Authority
Abilene area forecast: Thursday September 9th

Weather

From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

With high school football in full swing and the start of the West Texas Fair & Rodeo you would think the weather would begin to feel more seasonal for the Big Country but that’s not the case as hot & dry will continue for the area. For your Thursday, we will see sunny skies and a high up around 95 degrees today. The winds will be fairly light out of the southeast at around 5 mph. For your Thursday evening, we will see clear skies with an overnight low dropping down to around 71 degrees. Winds will be light at 5 mph out of the southeast.

