From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Warmer weather looks to be in store for the rest of the week as we will see those afternoon highs get up to around the 80’s by Friday before a new cold front will makes its way through by Saturday. For this afternoon, we will see sunny skies and a high around 77 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at around 5-10 mph. For this evening, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 53 degrees. The winds will be light out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.