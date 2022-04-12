From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It does not look like we will see any changes in our weather pattern as we move through the forecast period. Temperatures will remain on the warm side and rain chances will not exist. For your Tuesday, we will see sunny skies and a high of 93 degrees. The winds will again be gusty at 15-20 mph out of the south southwest. For this evening, look for clear skies and a low down around 60 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.