From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It looks like our rain chances for the duration of the forecast will be limited throughout the forecast period. It will continue to look dry for the remainder of the week and onward. For today, we will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon. The high will be 86 and the winds will be out of the south at 20-25 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight, look for partly cloudy skies through the evening. The low will drop to 64 and winds will continue gusty from the south at 20-30 with gusts up to 40 mph.