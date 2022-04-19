From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

As the week wears on, it looks like we will be looking at more rain chances with a definite change in our weather pattern. A welcome sight to the dry conditions of west Texas. For your Tuesday, we will see a 30% chance of showers otherwise mostly cloudy and a high up around 77 degrees. The winds will be out of the southeast at 15-20 with gusts up to 35 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies with showers ending and a low down around 66 degrees. The winds will be out of the south at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.