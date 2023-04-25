From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Our up and down forecast will continue with those temps going from warm to cool through the next several days and the rain chances should start to diminish as we progress through the week. For today, look for mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of afternoon storms. The high will be 76 degrees and the winds will be out of the south at 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph. For tonight, look for showers ending early giving way to partly cloudy skies and a low around 61 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 10-15 mph.