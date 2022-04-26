From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We have got a couple of really nice looking days for all of the area before those much warmer and unseasonable summer-like conditions make a return by the end of the week. For the rest of this afternoon, we will look for sunny skies and a pleasant 73 degrees for the high. The winds will be from the northeast at around 10 mph all afternoon. For this evening, we will see mainly clear skies and a cool 50 degrees for the overnight low. The winds will be light out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.