From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

It will be a very warm & windy afternoon and then for the rest of the week we will look for cooler conditions and even some chances of showers creeping into the forecast for the end of the forecast period. For today, look for mostly sunny skies and a high up around 92 degrees. The winds will be strong at 25-30 with gusts to 40 mph from the west southwest. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and a low around 45 degrees. The winds will be out of the west southwest at 25-35 mph.