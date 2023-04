From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Cooler weather has arrived for the Big Country and it looks like it may stay with us for at least the next several days and we will even include some rain chances through the weekend as well. For today look for sunny skies and a high of 67 degrees. The winds will have shifted to the northwest at 10-15 with gusts to 25 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a low around 44 degrees. The winds will be out of the east at around 10-15 mph.