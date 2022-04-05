From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

Today will look like a page off the calendar from the month of July as those afternoon highs will be up in the 90’s. Things should moderate the rest of the week with cooler weather. For the rest of today, expect sunny skies warm weather and a high of 90 degrees. The winds will be strong at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph from the southwest. For this evening, we will see clear skies and nice weather with a low around 52 degrees. The winds will remain breezy at 10-20 mph from the west southwest.