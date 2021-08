We are going to see a very consistent and warm weather pattern for at least the next several days with lots of Texas Heat for all of the Big Country. For this afternoon, you can expect lots of sunny skies and the afternoon high up into around 100 degrees. The winds will out of the south at around 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies and the overnight low dropping to around 74 degrees. The winds will be gusty at 10-15 mph out of the south.