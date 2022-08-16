From Meteorologist Clemente Morales:

We are seeing some definite changes headed for our weather pattern over the course of the next several days as it will be looking like cooler weather and chances of showers coming back in the forecast. For the rest of your Tuesday, we will see mostly sunny skies and a high up around 100 degrees as it will be warm. Winds will be out of the south at around 5 mph. For tonight, we will see clouds on the increase and mild conditions with a low around 78 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and light at 5 mph.